By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, on Thursday, dislodged 10 illegal slaughter slabs and animal markets in some parts of the state as part of an ongoing clampdown on operators of unwholesome meat in the state.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya who disclosed this, explained that the exercise was in continuation of the state government’s sanitization and reform of the red meat value chain with the goal of producing wholesome meat for the consumption of its citizenry.

Olusanya listed the areas where the facilities were shut to include: at Ayobo, Ipaja; Oko Filling, Ikorodu; Odoguyan Road, Ikorodu; and Mangoro, Old Abeokuta Expressway axis of the state.

She disclosed that during the exercise which was carried out by men of the Monitoring, Enforcement, and Compliance Team of her Ministry, at least 21 live rams, 13 live goats, and 4.5 tonnes of meat carcass were confiscated.

Olusanya, added that the confiscated meat carcass was subsequently donated to the Bab-Es-Salam Home, GRA, Ikeja; the Real Woman Foundation, Magodo; and the Love Home Orphanage, CMD Road, Magodo Shangisha.

She stated that confiscated live animals would be auctioned at the Mobile Court of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Office with all offenders duly prosecuted, stressing that there would be no option of fine to serve as a deterrent to others.

During the week, officials of the Monitoring, Enforcement, and Compliance Team (MEC) of the State dislodged four illegal slaughter slabs and animal markets at Ayobo-Ipaja, Odogunyan, and Maya in Ikorodu, and Mangoro, Old Abeokuta Expressway.

“During the operation, 21 live rams, 13 live goats, and well over 4.5 tonnes of meat carcass were confiscated and the meat carcass, after being certified safe for consumption, was donated to orphanages and correctional homes.

“We will recall that the State’s Monitoring, Enforcement, and Compliance Team resumed its activities on Monday, 19th April 2021 in continuation of the State Government’s sanitization and reform of the red meat value chain with the goal of producing wholesome meat for the consumption of its citizenry.

“It has been observed that animals slaughtered at these illegal slaughter slabs are not inspected by veterinary officials, as a result, the wholesomeness cannot be vouched for; hence the need for officials of the MEC Team to continue the dislodgement exercise,” Olusanya stated.

The commissioner also enjoined those who breed animals within their residences to restrain and prevent their pets from roaming the streets as these animals not only constitute a nuisance to public health but also destroy the aesthetics created by the State Government to beautify the City adding that any stray animal confiscated by the MEC Team would be auctioned.

Olusanya, therefore, urged all animal health practitioners, cold room operators, and meat shop operators in the State to ensure that they are registered with the Veterinary Services Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and obtain appropriate licenses to operate within the state stressing that quackery would no longer be tolerated.