Unhygienic Practices: Lagos seals another illegal Abattoir in Agege, arrests four

LAGOS — The Lagos State Government has shut down another illegal abattoir operating on Succo Road, Oko Oba, Agege, and arrested four suspects found slaughtering animals for public consumption in unhygienic conditions.

The enforcement, led by Major Olaniyi Cole (retd), Corps Marshal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), followed a tip-off from a whistleblower and comes just days after the government sealed a residential building on Alfred Williams Street, Iju Station, for a similar offense.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, described the operation as part of the state’s intensified efforts to combat environmental violations and protect public health.

“This swift response demonstrates our zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of environmental infractions, whether in designated facilities or residential areas,” Wahab said.

He revealed that the abattoir was discovered within a private residence, situated directly opposite the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Barracks and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) yard.

Authorities also confiscated contaminated meat from cows and goats to prevent it from entering the public food supply.

“This action is in defiance of the recent closure of the Oko Oba Abattoir over unwholesome practices and poses serious health dangers to law-abiding residents,” Wahab stated.

“Such disregard for public health and sanitation will not be tolerated in Lagos State. Government’s primary responsibility is the protection of lives and properties, and we remain committed to that duty.”

He added that all suspects arrested during the operation will be prosecuted in line with the State Environmental Laws to serve as a deterrent to others.