CFAO Motors, the distributor of Suzuki vehicles in Nigeria and 30 other African countries, unveiled the S-Presso micro SUV, a first of its kind in Nigeria on Friday, 4th June 2021.The event tagged ‘Suzuki is Back’ was also an opportunity to launch their latest technological advancement, the Smart Link Display Audio (SLDA).

In attendance at the Suzuki – Victoria Island showroom was topCFAO representatives; Chairman, CFAO Nigeria Plc, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode; Managing Director/ Country Delegate CFAO Nigeria, Mr. Thomas Pelletier; and General Manager, CFAO Motors – Suzuki, Mrs. Aissatou Diouf, customers and industry stakeholders.

As a follow-up to the brand’s re-introduction in 2019, the ‘Suzuki is back’ event was a platform to showcase its latest upgrade, the SLDA which enables the driver to mirror their phone on the car display screen, place phone calls, use navigation, and play music easily among other interesting.