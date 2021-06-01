Senate passes bill upgrading Ilaro Poly to University

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senate has passed a Bill upgrading the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro in Ogun to a University of Technology.

This followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TetFund at plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the report, a member of the committee,Sen. Sadiq Sulaiman(APC- Kwara) said there was need to expand opportunities for advance education in technology in the country.

He said that the upgrade of the polytechnic, Ilaro to a university of technology would be of tremendous benefits to the host communities.

He said that the institute would also provide employment as well as educational development in technological fields for teeming Nigerian youths.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan congratulated Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos) for the passage of the Bill that he had pursued since the 8th senate .

Vanguard News Nigeria

