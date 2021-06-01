Breaking News
Translate

Senate passes bill to upgrade Ilaro Polytechnic to Technical University

On 5:07 pmIn Educationby
Kindly Share This Story:
Main Entrance of Federal Polytechnic Ilaro

The Senate has passed a Bill upgrading the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro in Ogun to a University of Technology.

This followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TetFund at plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the report, a member of the committee, Senator Sadiq Sulaiman (APC- Kwara) said there was a need to expand opportunities for advance education in technology in the country.

ALSO READ: LAUTECH: Makinde announces 25% reduction in tuition fee of students

He said that the upgrade of the polytechnic, Ilaro to a university of technology would be of tremendous benefits to the host communities.

He said that the institute would also provide employment as well as educational development in technological fields for teeming Nigerian youths.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan congratulated  Senator Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos) for the passage of the Bill that he had pursued since the 8th Senate.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!