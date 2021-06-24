



The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, has penned a goodwill message to governor

Babajide Sanwo-Olu who clocks 56 today, describes him as a rare gem and an achiever.

Ogunsan, in his congratulatory birthday message, said Sanwo-Olu is worthy of celebration having excelled both in private and public sectors, rubbing off on all sectors of governance.

“My kind of birthday message to the amiable governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will take two shapes — first a vote of thanks for his good works in the state and second, a congratulatory message on attaining such milestone of his life and career in public service.

“I am writing to wish you a happy birthday and to thank you for your selfless service to our dear state.

“It was Mahatma Gandhi who said ‘the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.’

“You are an inspiration, and I hope you have many more years to keep up the good work.

Thank you for your inspirational and courageous leadership evident in how you have focused on the achievement of the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda. You have continued to prove that when there is a will there is a way

“You have proven beyond every reasonable doubt that you are an exemplary role model to the younger generation, not leaving out everyone else seeking to have a rewarding career in public service.

“Ever since you came on board, your leadership has meant so much to this mega city called Lagos. Thank you for having such a positive impact on Lagos and Lagosians. Largely, you have shown that you are a leader of high ethics and appreciable moral standards.

“Against the backdrop of the creed that service to humanity is the best work of life, I daresay that your effervescence and dexterity in governance remain unparalleled, as a servant leader whose pedigree and profile capture a meritorious life and cognate experience in both the private and public sectors.

“Sir, my admiration for you knows no bounds. Who won’t admire a vigorous and resourceful team lead who continues to make giant strides in governance? Thank you for being a valuable asset and a huge blessing to humanity.

“Your scorecard in governance is glaringly etched on infrastructure, education, agriculture, health, security, and other administrative enclaves.

“I feel so elated to mark this special day with you; the more reason I join millions of others in Lagos, Nigeria, and all over the world to wish you a prosperous birthday.

“On your birthday, I am proud to call you my leader, boss, and mentor. Thank you for all you do, and I wish you many more fruitful years ahead. Happy 56th Birthday to a colossus!”