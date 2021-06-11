Ibadan Poly

A final year student of the Department of Music, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Ebenezer Ayeni, has been killed by armed robbers.

The promising student who was a Music producer was shot on Thursday morning at Ojoo area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state Command, DSP Adewale Osifeso, and Public Relations Officer of The Polytechnic Ibadan, Alhaji Adewole Soladoye, have confirmed the sad incident.

Alhaji Adewole Soladoye described his death as a great loss to the institution and society.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased who was the President of Christian Fellowship was supposed to get married next week Saturday in Ibadan.

ALSO READ: NASS serious about amending Nigerian Constitution – Senate President

He was said to have gone to visit his mother in Ojoo when the armed robbers invaded the community.

After robbing the victim of his belongings, the dare devil robbers asked him to lead them to other tenants in the area, which he reportedly refused to do.

His refusal was said to have annoyed the robbers who shot him in his leg.

Ayeni was taken to an undisclosed private hospital where they rejected him and in the process lost so much blood for over three hours.

“We are in sad mood as we speak. Such a successful and employer of labour at that age was killed. It is a great loss to the polytechnic and to the society because he was an employer of labour.”

Vanguard News Nigeria