Armed robbers kill Ibadan journalist in daylight attack

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — An Ibadan-based journalist, Ojo Peter, has been confirmed dead after being shot by suspected armed robbers along the Molete–Oke Ado axis of Ibadan.

The incident, which occurred on August 18, 2025, was initially thought to be health-related until his younger brother, Enahoro Peter, clarified that Ojo was attacked for the cross bag he carried.

According to Enahoro, eyewitnesses reported that despite Ojo shouting that the bag contained no money, he was shot in the back and robbed.

Ojo, a former Parrot Extra reporter who later worked with Daily Monitor, was mourned widely after the Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) announced his passing on September 7.

Enahoro recounted that the police at Orita Challenge Division contacted the family after the incident. “This is someone who left home in perfect health, only to be gunned down while trying to make ends meet,” he said.

He also revealed that his brother’s damaged phone was recovered at the scene, through which the family was contacted.

Following the attack, police investigations led to the arrest of a suspect, while another reportedly died during a confrontation with operatives.

The Oyo State Police Command confirmed the development through its spokesperson, CSP Adewale Osifeso, who disclosed that two suspects linked to a string of robberies in Ibadan were intercepted with a motorcycle around Imolefalafia.

According to Osifeso, one of the suspects attempted to resist arrest and was fatally injured, while the other was apprehended and taken into custody. He added that the suspects were also connected to another robbery and shooting incident at Anfani Junction on the same day.

He assured that investigations were ongoing, noting that further updates would be communicated as the case progresses.