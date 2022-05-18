.

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

A Higher National Diploma, HND I, student of Civil Engineering Department of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Igunu Oromidayo Daniel, has died during a marathon sex with his lover, simply identified as Aramide, a National Dipolma, ND II, student of Business Administration of the institution at Apete in Ido Local Government area of Oyo state.

Investigations by Vanguard revealed that the late students, who had earlier resumed in school for their first semester examination, returned home when they learnt that the examination has been postponed.

It was further gathered that when Daniel died, Aramide made a loud noise which attracted other students within the building hence the reason to force the door open.

Conflicting reports, however, said the late Daniel suddenly collapsed when making love while others said he had earlier drugged himself so as to make more than 11 rounds.

An eyewitness said when the door was opened, Daniel was forcefully separated from his unconscious lover.

After the separation, according to Vanguard findings, Aramide was rushed to the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, where unconfirmed report said she might have given up the ghost.

Our correspondent further learnt that

Daniel’s sudden death might not be unconnected with his elder brother who died on Sunday, having lost his parents about two weeks ago.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, the Public Relations Officer, PRO, of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Alhaji Adewole Soladoye, said the management of the institution sympathized with the family of the deceased.

“it is true and unfortunate. We sympathize with the family. Meanwhile, the late Daniel was the best graduating student during his ND days. He lost his brother last week and he attended his burial on Sunday.

“He returned to school because of examination and died on Monday. We are not medical expert and we cannot say the reason responsible for his death. In the case of the lady in the hospital, we wish her a quick recovery.

“We are aware that the medical experts are currently working to ensure she gains her consciousness. The institution deeply regrets the unfortunate incident. As parents, we shall continue to give helpful advise to our students and we want the parents to play their role too.” He stated.

All efforts to get reactions from the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Adewale Osifeso, were not successful as he could not be reached on phone.

