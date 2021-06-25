



…Okowa to deliver keynote address

…as Oborevwori sets to host Conference

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE second quarter meeting of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria is slated to hold in Asaba, the Delta State capital from June 25th to 27th.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Dennis Otu who disclosed this in a statement, said the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is set to host the Conference tagged; “Asaba 2021”, holding at the event centre, Asaba.

Disclosing that “the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is the chief host”, Otu in the statement, said “the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and Deputy Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt Hon Oborevwori is the host”.

According to the statement, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is to declare the second Quarter General meeting open on Saturday, June 26, 2021, adding that the Governor would give a keynote address on “Building sustainable partnership between the Executive and Legislative Arms of Government for effective service delivery in the States”.

“After the opening ceremony, the Conference will go into Technical session and will be followed by Conference General meeting /Communique”.

“The Speakers are also expected to inspect projects in the State after a Communique has been issued and cap the day with a Banquet at the Event Centre.

The following day, Sunday, June 27,2021, the Speakers will depart Delta State to their various states”, the statement added.