The female sex organ over the centuries, evolved from the place cavemen seek their sexual pleasures or ease tension and walk away. Feminism and sexual liberation have offered women a platform to explore and enjoy their sexuality and sexual experiences, while also making no bones to own it.

However, many women still find themselves trapped in their own insecurities, most, a result of society’s sentiments, stereotyping and myths. Keeping the vagina clean and sweet smelling is not the only concern of a woman, keeping it tight and youthful, no matter the years of travelling through different turbulent, stormy weathers is another herculean task.

For this, women also have a variety to insert into the port, most of these items, no matter how beautifully packaged by manufacturers may be dangerous to the body.

Generally referred to as vagina tightening products, they come in creams, tablets or solutions and are sold at sex shops across the country and can also be locally sourced through homemade recipes (Alum, cloves, aloe vera, etc).

The basic function of a vagina tightening agent is to compress the vagina walls, making the place tighter during penetration. Many sexually active women of all ages are known to adopt this method to boost their games in the arms of their men, since men are thought to prefer virgin girls in their beds (?). I

t is believed that the vagina expands with use, especially so, for women who have given birth to a number of children through self/natural labour. Studies have also shown that age and hormonal changes may also compromise the elasticity of the vagina. Medical procedures and surgeries involving entrance through the vagina may also affect its size.

To buttress their points, some women do complain that after a while, they do not feel as confident and comfortable “down there” with their spouses as they once felt. Thus, a vagina tightening product is aimed at shrinking the vagina cavity, restoring suppleness and reshaping the vagina to make the woman feel young and rejuvenated, albeit temporarily.

For all these trouble and probably discomfort, the tightening product will only work for a few hours. If you want to have a go again, you will need to reapply. A more drastic measure at restoring vagina tightness is through cosmetic surgery known as vaginoplasty and this is expensive and not without likely complications. All these are for a few minutes tumble under the sheets? Hmm!

The art of vagina tightening has been around for hundreds of years, and is deeply rooted in the Asian and Arabian cultures, though generally practised across. The popular Central Mosques on Lagos Island and Agege areas of Lagos State, are places you can find the most popular brands from Asia and the Arab world.

I met Ibrahim, a native of Kano State who majors in selling “man and woman” products and has an average command of both English and Yoruba languages. He attested to the potency of these drugs and their popularity but insisted he would only grant an interview and allow me take pictures of his stand if I parted with N10,000, 00 (ten thousand Naira).

I promised to come back. The importance of these products and the seriousness women attach to this part of the body and what they aim to achieve with it, with the huge investments of some in what is now known as Kayamata. Hundreds of thousands are staked on the efficacy of these products by women.

True or false, only they and their men can attest to this. Other products available at many sex shops are; Instant Virgin Spray, Everteen Vagina Tightening Gel, Intiver (beware of fake brands of this product) 18again, Majinkani, to mention but a few.

The snag here is not their purported efficacy but the main compound in most of these products which is astringents, the most popular being alum. Though astringents have their own medical uses, used as vagina tightening agents, they disrupt the normal function of mucosal cells found in places such as the mouth, digestive tract, vulva and the vagina, causing irritation. (remember that irritation causes discomfort, itching, discharge and even infections).

When these tightening products are applied, the mucosa cells dry out, causing stinging and pain in the area. Ironically, when users feel this stinging and dryness, they get the impression that the product is working wonders for them. Long term use of astringents might lead to more serious conditions as these areas need the cells to function optimally. The Almighty did not create that part to be dry, but wet and slimy.

So, if I were to ask you again, is manual cleaning and tightening of the vagina really worth all the dangers that we expose ourselves to? As a woman who loves life and herself, what will your answer be? Also, as a man who claims to love his woman and wants the best for her, what will your answer be?

I doubt if the decision is that of the men who use the ports, but the women who own these ports! Life has no duplicate as they say. If you have any health challenge or been diagnosed of a terminal illness, you will appreciate how important it is to try to stay healthy.

The vagina does not need our help to clean up, even after use. It has been designed by God to clean itself daily with the help of the mucosa cells we dry out under the guise of cleaning and tightening our ports.

If you no longer feel “that good” enough down there, there are exercises, especially the Kegel, designed specially to take care of the vaginal muscles. Several sex positions are also available to help you and your partner achieve a tighter feeling. And if you can afford the cost, a cosmetic surgery is the quickest and perhaps safest way to go about it. You can find good professional hands around.

