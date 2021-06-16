Kingmaker dies while selecting monarch in Ondo community

By Dayo Johnson

A kingmaker in Akunu, Akoko North East council area of Ondo state, Olorunda Agoyi has reportedly slumped and died.

Late Agoyi was among the six kingmakers also known as Warrant Chiefs that were picked from six quarters in the community for the purpose of selecting a new traditional ruler of Akunu community.

He was a retired staff of Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and died on June 10 this year in the community.

Consequently, his sudden death had stalled the selection process of a new Oba.

The traditional ruler of the town, the Oluwade of Akunu died in 2019 and all efforts to pick another monarch have been delayed because there were only two surviving kingmakers in the community instead of eight.

Narrating how Agoyi died, a leader of the community who is the of the (Publicity Secretary, Akunu Liberal Minds Babatunde Oluwaseun, dismissed reports that Agoyi was contesting to be an Oba and that he died during the consultation of Ifa Oracle.

Oluwaseun stated that Agoyi might have been killed through diabolical means because he refused to do the bidding of some persons in the community.

He said Agoyi slumped at a meeting and all efforts to revive him failed.

“Mr Agoyi was not a contestant to the Obaship stool of Oluwade of Akunu.

“He was a selected Warrant Chief in a selection process which was organized, supervised, and recorded by local government council officials and witnessed by government security agents.

“There was no form of divination at the venue of the meeting on the said day.

“It is unfortunate that the life of the selected kingmaker who was known to be a cool-headed man, humble, and respectful retiree was cut short in such a pitiable manner.

“It is our resolve that the seven ‘kingmakers’ should continue the process of selecting a new king for Akunnu since seven kingmakers out of eight kingmakers have formed a quorum.”

Oluwaseun said that “Government should co-operate with our community by earnestly granting the two high chiefs and the selected five personalities (warrant chiefs) the needed nod to begin the next step in selecting a new king for the town

He added that “our revered Regent (HRH Elizabeth Olayinka Tolani Orangun) be granted her wish to return to her normal life, face her career, and family when we might have selected a new king without further delays.