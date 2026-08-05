Firefighter entered diesel tank to save man, says Fire Service CG

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Engr. Adeyemi Samuel Olumode, has commended firefighters across the country for their dedication and sacrifices, recounting how a firefighter in Plateau State risked his life by entering a diesel tanker to rescue a trapped man.

Olumode said the firefighter sustained injuries during the rescue and was later hospitalised but succeeded in saving the victim’s life.

The Controller-General spoke on Tuesday in Abuja while commissioning two standard Quarter Guards constructed through voluntary contributions by personnel at the Service’s headquarters and the Wuse Zonal Fire Station.

He said the incident exemplified the courage and selflessness of firefighters, adding that improved welfare had boosted the morale of personnel.

“You have all made sacrifices. In Plateau State, I received a report of a firefighter who entered a diesel tanker to rescue a man. Although the firefighter later ended up in the hospital, he succeeded in saving another life,” he said.

Olumode also declared that the era of operational challenges caused by inadequate water supply or diesel had ended.

“I am happy that our personnel are well motivated. There is nothing like ‘no water’ or ‘no diesel.’ That no longer exists,” he said.

The Controller-General recalled that shortly after assuming office, he declined a lavish reception organised in his honour by friends and supporters, opting instead to channel the funds towards purchasing mattresses and other essential items for firefighters across the country.

According to him, the decision significantly improved the welfare of personnel and strengthened their commitment to duty.

“Little did I know that those packages would open the hearts of my workforce and help build one of the most motivated workforces in Nigeria,” he said, describing the newly commissioned Quarter Guards as symbols of unity, discipline and trust between leadership and personnel.

To encourage similar initiatives, Olumode directed the Chairman of the Controller-General’s Awards Committee, Deputy Controller-General M.A. Tambari, to document the project and other staff-led innovations across the country’s fire formations for official recognition.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Assistant Controller-General in charge of Inspection, Investigation and Enforcement, Bolarinde Tajudeen Muhammed, said the project was undertaken in appreciation of the Controller-General’s people-centred leadership.

He noted that since assuming office, Olumode had created a more supportive operational environment across the Service.

Also speaking, the Superintendent of Fire and Head of Enforcement, Murtala Muhammed, highlighted several welfare initiatives introduced by the current leadership, including a medical intervention scheme for sick personnel, financial support for bereaved families, free ambulance services for transporting deceased officers and expanded interest-free loan facilities.

According to him, the welfare programmes inspired personnel to contribute voluntarily towards the construction of the Quarter Guards.

“One of the things that motivated us was the free medical intervention introduced by the Controller-General. If an officer falls ill, there is support to access treatment. Even when an officer dies, there is financial assistance and free ambulance transportation to convey the body anywhere in the country,” he said.