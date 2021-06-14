



Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

THE Presiding Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church, Arogungbogunmi International, Prophet Richard Kolawole, has called on former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdusalam Abubakar, and Ibrahim Babangida to warn the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari to be cautious so as not to plunge the country into irredeemable danger.

The cleric made the call when speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

READ ALSONDDC: Lori-Ogbebor cautions Buhari, AGF, Senate against reappointing members of former board

According to the man of God, the situation in the land is worrisome and therefore, calls for a drastic solution. The capacity of those rooting for the division of the country must not be undermined.

He said the President must put his government in order and remove the issue of nepotism and to embrace popular democratic tenets that could promote unity, peace and security.

The cleric said, “I want to tell the President that no segment of this country is actually interested in the division of Nigeria. When the government is not doing the needful in the interest of the common man, the result would not be different from what we are experiencing currently. What we are witnessing at the moment is as a result of the weakness of this government. The government of President Muhammadu Buhari is so weak”

“Up till now, this government has not been able to fulfill its electoral promises. That is why Nigerians do not take the administration serious. They do not see this government as that of the people. The citizens don’t see this government as belonging to all Nigerians. They see this government as a sectional one. Federal character has been jettisoned. Only a section of the country is being favored and that is at the expense of the other federating units.”

“The situation has triggered anger in the people across the country. That is why people are agitating for break up. If this government can make a change, the cry and call for break up would die down naturally. If prices of food is crashed today, if pump price is reduced and if insecurity being accentuated in the land by Fulani herders’ attack, you will see that peace and order would be restored.”

Pastor Kolawole further said, “Those who are agitating for division are angry. Everything is upside down and people don’t have confidence in the government. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdusalami Abubakar should call President Buhari to a meeting and speak the language that he would understand to him in order to save the country from the brink”.

“Our past leaders don’t show that they have the interest of the masses at heart. The reason most of them don’t want crisis in the land is in order to protect their interests and businesses. They should have a rethink and show commitment otherwise they would just wake up one day and see that the country has broken. They would have problem because many of them would be affected in the process. If they don’t rise to the occasion now calamity that could not be averted may come upon them.”

On insecurity in Oyo State, he advised Governor Seyi Makinde to put his house in order.

“He should not allow his enemies to distract his government. He should ensure that the security architecture of the state is re-engineered in a bid to avert the kind of bloodbath that was experienced in Igangan community on Sunday, June 7 where lives and property were wasted.

“The governor has been striving hard in the area of service delivery and has been able to bring to bear some notable results. Stakeholders in the state should rally round his administration for his success.”