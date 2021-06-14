.

Gunmen have invaded a community on Sunday night in plateau state killing 12 persons in Kashe, Kuru District, South Local Government Area of the state.

Reports have it that the gunmen invaded the village in motor bikes shooting sporadically at the sleeping community.

Reacting to the incident, Rep. Dachung Bagos (PDP-Plateau) condemned the killing of 12 persons in Kashe. After touring the area, Bagos described the incident as “sad and unfortunate”.

He decried the spate of killings in his constituency and the state in general.

“This is very sad and unfortunate; that 12 able bodied men are killed for no reason.

“This is a failure to secure the lives and property of citizens.

“This is why we have been clamouring for state police, because with such arrangements, insecurity will drastically reduce.

“I don’t know if government is waiting for this to happen to public figures before it beefs up security in our communities,” he said

Bagos called on security agencies to intensify efforts at safeguarding the lives and property of the people.

He also called on the people to be patient and law abiding, and to desist from embarking on reprisal attacks.

“I am pleading with the people to be patient and law abiding.

“We will continue to emphasis the need for restructuring of the security architecture that will address our current security challenges,” he said.

