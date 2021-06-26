

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FOUNDING Leader and former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Saturday, said the party is waxing stronger in the State with the defection of the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi to the APC.

Emerhor, in a statement said “with Nwaaoboshi joining the progressive family in Delta, the quest to liberate Delta State come 2023 from poor leadership and bring it to the progressive fold is gaining ground.

“Nwaoboshi is a political tactician who is bringing on board over three decades experience in active politics in Delta. The APC in Delta is waxing stronger by the day, and I want to assure Senator Nwaoboshi, the political oracle that there is no joiner in APC Delta, every member has equal stake.

“I therefore, enjoined party leaders and faithful to extend hands of fellowship to the Senator who is bringing huge political capacity into the party.

“May I also seize the opportunity to thank the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who has worked hard to make this a reality. Together with other leaders, we will all work harder for the party ahead of 2023 general elections and ensure Delta state is finally liberated”.