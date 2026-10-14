Airport police arraign suspect over alleged impersonation

By Dickson Omobola

Airport Police Command has arraigned a 47-year-old suspect, Mark Agbor, over impersonation and unauthorized access to restricted areas.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Adeola, said the suspect, a staff member of Pathfinders International Limited, was handed over to the International Division of the Airport Police Command by the Provost Investigation Unit of the Nigerian Air Force, Ikeja, for further investigation and necessary action.

Adeola, in a statement, said findings revealed that on October 7, 2026, the suspect allegedly posted a video on social media platforms in which he presented himself as the owner of two military combat helicopters and claimed that one of the aircraft was available for sale, apparently seeking interested buyers online.

The statement reads: “Following the conclusion of investigations, the suspect was arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction and the case has been adjourned to November 18, 2026. The Commissioner of Police, Airport Police Command, CP Ogunbode Olufunke, emphasised that conduct of this nature has serious security implications and could undermine the operations of security agencies. She stressed that the matter would be pursued in accordance with the law and commended the effective collaboration and coordination between the Airport Police Command and the Nigerian Air Force, noting that the successful outcome was made possible through joint efforts and inter-agency cooperation.

“Olufunke further urged companies and stakeholders operating within the airport environment to strengthen employee screening, vetting and background checks to minimise the risk of security breaches and other acts capable of endangering airport operations. The Airport Police Command reiterates its firm resolve to uphold professionalism, inter-agency collaboration and the protection of lives and critical national infrastructure, while urging members of the public to remain vigilant and support efforts to maintain a safe and secure airport environment.”