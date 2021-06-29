.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Delta State Governorship aspirant and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Monday, called on politicians to tackle the problems facing the country instead of pursuing their selfish and personal interests.

Onuesoke who stated this while talking to newsmen in Asaba said the defection was not the solution to the myriads of problems confronting the nation at the moment.

Reacting to the series of defections across party line by political office holders, he said: “defection is no solution to the myriads of the problem facing the country at the moment, Nigerians are hungry.

“For the past five-six years, Nigerians have been subjected to untold hardship and hunger due to the incompetent handling of governance by those entrusted with such responsibilities.

“Instead of an increase in living standard, Nigeria is experiencing a massive decrease, prices of basic commodities have shot up astronomically from what was obtainable in the past.

“There have been lots of job losses with firms either downsizing or folding up completely.

“Nigerians cannot sleep with their two eyes closed due to insecurity occasioned by the activities of marauding killer herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers which is currently ravaging every facet of our national life.

“Instead of looking for ways to salvage the situation, politicians from both the ruling party APC and the opposition PDP are busy crisscrossing between political parties like political prostitutes.

“I have said this before that those politicians decamping from one party to another do not have the interest of their people at heart, they are pursuing their own selfish and ignoble interest.

“They are just desperate power-mongers ready to sacrifice the need of their people at the altar of personal greed and aggrandizement, if not, it’s very difficult to phantom any justifiable reason why a politician would decamp from PDP to APC or from APC to PDP at a challenging time such as this.

“Politicians must stop this unhealthy practise of jumping from one party to another for the time being and focus on how we can salvage what is left of us as a nation.

“We must put on hold our personal interest to galvanize our people for the greater good of our nation so as to bequeath a prosperous and united country to the next generation.

“A meticulous look at the condition of lives of the people has shown that even after decamping, the people are not better off, rather in some cases their condition is worse despite the series of defections by a politician from one political party to another, which goes to tell you that decamping is not the solution”.