To God’s glory, Ife Ajagbe has been a relevant icon for so long that its genuinely difficult to imagine the world without her influence. From her days as a mradio newbie to joining the ranks of world’s most Influential media personalities through her radio marketing strategies and Celeb Stopover brand. Ife has been influencing the heart of pop culture in a major way for over a decade.

Ife Ajagbe, who turned a year older on Thursday June 24th was born in Osun state and studied Dramatic Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), until she completed her NYSC at Zuma FM in 2009, in Abuja. She returned to the southwest thereafter and landed a job at Gold95.5FM in Ilesha- Osun state.

In 2013, She joined Metro 97.7FM, before attending Broadcast Academy in Lagos. And shortly after she kickstarted her personal program titled- Celeb Stopover with Ife Ajagbe, which became a big hit among global celebrities and notably interviewed Asa, Olamide, Vector, Yemi Alade, GT da Guitarman amongst others in Nigeria, Mi Casa with other South African stars, along with numerous American artists.

She gained a divine revelation that would serve millions around the world and inspire her to elevate businesses and personalities to rise above their reach and thrive in a global market

One of the world’s truly self made Queens, Ife has made a career of living her best life and being used by God to help everyone else live theirs, from her globally renowned Celeb Stopover to her weekly national Radioshop on Kennis104.1fm. Her heart is as golden as her precedents, with her exemplary efforts to help businesses and entertainers, especially through marketing and promotions usually taking center stage. All the while exhibiting versatility, strength and adaptability, still staying true to who She is

It’s another beautiful year and an opportunity to create new memories and look to a brighter future. I am a happy girl and I’ll always be grateful for that. Happy birthday to me.

Ife Ajagbe is a Radio-Host on Kennis104.1FM, Publicist, media consultant, online TV-Host, TweetChat Host, blogger, Movie critic, Voice-Over Artist, Voice Actor and Event Host.

Celebrate Ife’s legacy and her birthday with these photos of an icon through the years.