A pupil of Bridge International Academy in Badagry, 10-year old Emmanuel Sefirinmi Avoseh has been presented the Supreme-Bridge Full Scholarship Award that covers his secondary education, following his outstanding performance in both the Supreme scholarship entrance examination and subsequent interview process.

The Supreme Education Foundation (SEF) scholarship scheme is designed to bridge educational inequalities resulting from geographic and socio-economic differences and give deserving students the opportunity to attend SEF schools which provide world-class education in an exciting learning environment. Emmanuel, who currently is in Primary 6 sat for the Supreme scholarship examination with other brilliant pupils across Lagos before earning the coveted slot.

Speaking during the official Award Presentation Ceremony which held at the Bridge Nigeria’s support office, the Principal, Supreme Education Foundation Schools, Mr. Iheanyichukwu Akwitti noted that the scholarship covers Emmanuel’s full boarding, tuition, books, uniforms and other resources during his secondary education at the Supreme Education Foundation school. He urged Emmanuel to come into the school with his mind opened and ready to break all boundaries.

According to Akwitti, the SEF school is not just committed to ensuring that students get the best quality education but are also supported to excel in their academies, leadership and entrepreneur journey.

Akwitti commended Bridge for its impact on the lives of children and families living in underserved communities and opined that the Supreme-Bridge partnership will hopefully lead to more collaborations and opportunities for more Bridge pupils.

Emmanuel’s Mother, Mrs. Oluwakemi Avoseh said that being a single parent, receiving this scholarship will greatly reduce the financial burden of training four children single-handedly. According to Avoseh, “I greatly appreciate Supreme Education Foundation School for the generous financial support and thank Bridge for giving Emmanuel the opportunity to pursue both his educational and extracurricular dreams.” She added that the quality education and support from his teachers has contributed immensely to Emmanuel’s success story.

The Managing Director, Bridge Nigeria, Ms. Foyinsola Akinjayeju stated that Bridge believes that a child’s potential should not be limited by their socioeconomic status, hence, the support for low income families with access to life changing education and scholarship opportunities. According to Akinjayeju, “The Scholarship would no doubt go a long way in the life of Emmanuel and his parents, and inspire other pupils who aim to achieve such a feat.”

Bridge Nigeria is a network of nursery and primary schools in underserved communities in Lagos and Osun State, creating opportunities for children to grow. Bridge community schools are places of equal opportunity and equal learning benefits for all children as independent studies and results in national exams over the years provide evidence that there is equity of learning at Bridge.