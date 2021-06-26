By Vincent Ujumadu

MR. Valentine Ozigbo, the former managing director of Transcorp Plc has won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

Ozigbo polled 62 votes to defeat other aspirants. Votes of other aspirants were Obiora Okonkwo -58, Senator Uche Ekwunife -44, Winston Use – 12, Chris Azubogu -10, Godwin Maduka -5 and Genevieve Ekwochi -3.

Others are Walter Okeke – 2 and Chidi Onyemelukwe — 2

 There were three void votes out of the 197 delegates comprising mainly of statutory delegates.

