By Vincent Ujumadu
MR. Valentine Ozigbo, the former managing director of Transcorp Plc has won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.
Ozigbo polled 62 votes to defeat other aspirants. Votes of other aspirants were Obiora Okonkwo -58, Senator Uche Ekwunife -44, Winston Use – 12, Chris Azubogu -10, Godwin Maduka -5 and Genevieve Ekwochi -3.
Others are Walter Okeke – 2 and Chidi Onyemelukwe — 2
There were three void votes out of the 197 delegates comprising mainly of statutory delegates.