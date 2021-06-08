BPP DG asks Reps to make laws on birth control

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Director-General of Bureau Public Procurement (BPP), Mr. Mamman Ahmadu has urged the National Assembly to enact laws on birth control.

He said that the growing population was becoming a challenge to the available resources to cater for it. Amadu made the suggestion while addressing members of the Committee on Finance.

He said: “Our country is a young country. It’s barely 60 years old and we must do everything to deliver so that this country can grow and meet the rest of the world.

“At independence, we were 59 million, today we are about 200 million, we must prepare to take care of all these people we are producing and possibly, maybe you can use your legislative powers to reduce the amount of children couples can have”.

Ahmadu said that the mandate of the BPP was to ensure accountability, transparency, and value for money in the management of public funds.

He made commitment to the implementation Public Procurement Reform

“If we have a timeline which is expected of every government agency, we need to do what we have to do to deliver within the timeline.

“We have set a timeline for ourselves to deliver on request within 14 days and we have been keeping to that.

“They are peak periods no doubt, we try very hard, we work for extra time to deliver,” he said.

Reacting, the Chairman of the committee, James Faleke (APC-Lagos) commended the director-general for ensuring proper procurement process in all Federal Government agencies.

“DG, I need to commend you. I hardly commend agencies, but I need to commend you for one reason; first you are the only agency that regulate the provident operations of all agencies and that to me is Hercules task.

“For every agency to write to you, submit documents to you and the document is returned on time, I think we need to commend you and all the members of staff,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria