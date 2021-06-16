

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno people have been eagerly awaiting President Muhammadu Buhari who is billed to visit Maiduguri for a one day working visit on tomorrow Thursday.

This is even as Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has called on the citizens to come out enmasse and welcome him.

The Governor made the call yesterday during a live -broadcast to fellow citizens in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The President and his entourage according to the Governor would be in the state to appraise the security situation in the north east, and thereafter, commission multiple projects executed by the present administration in the last two years.

Zulum while appreciating the tremendous support his administration enjoyed from the people of the state irrespective of tribe or political inclinations, enjoined all to conduct themselves in an orderly manner before, during and after the President’s visit.

“Fellow good citizens, as Government, we want to express our sincere gratitude to you for the tremendous support and prayers to the present administration.

“Your support and prayers have greatly assisted in the restoration of peace to our dear state, which ushered in conducive atmosphere for Government to execute alot of people oriented projects that cut across health, education, agriculture, jobs creation, women/youth empowerment and poverty alleviation among others.

“By the special grace of Allah (God), Mr. President would be coming to Maiduguri on Thursday 17th June, 2021, purposely to appraise our security situation in the north east, during which he will commission some of developmental projects executed by the state government.

“The President will also commission the first phase of 10,000 houses which he generously approved and funded, for the resettlement of IDPs and refugees.

“I am glad to once again, confirm to you, that the Federal Government under President Buhari has completed 4,000 out of the 10,000 houses approved for our IDPs. Some of these houses are sited in Kaleri, Dalori and more locations.

“Fellow citizens, the 10,000 houses approved by Buhari is so far the largest Federal Government housing intervention, sited in one state.

“Let me also add, that our ongoing housing resettlement is only made possible by the relative peace in most of our local government areas.

“While I must admit that we still have security challenges, at the same time, if we cast our minds back to the realities before President Buhari’s coming, we would factually recall, that many of our communities in northern, central and southern Borno, were mostly, no-go-areas.

“President is focused on our security situation.

“President Buhari has regularly demonstrated deep compassion and love for Borno State.

“Not long ago, President Buhari gave approval for the NNPC, to establish a power plant for us in Borno. This aims to address our electricity problems in Maiduguri and environs. This landmark project will insha’Allah, greatly impact on small, medium and large scale business to thrive. The project will improve our social conditions and communal security.

“President Buhari has also approved the take off of a Federal Polytechnic in Monguno. The President is also likely to approve a Federal College of Education for Borno.

“Fellow citizens, until Buhari gave us Polytechnic, Borno had since 1976, remained without a Federal Polytechnic a Federal College of Education, and this is whereas, most of Nigeria’s 36 states have these Federal Government institutions.

“President Buhari has approved other different interventions for Borno State.

“President Buhari has since directed the Nigerian Customs, the Northeast Development Commission and the National Emergency Management Agency, to always support our IDPs with food intervention. A large amount of the food items we share to IDPs through Buhari’s intervention.

“President Buhari is concerned about our humanitarian situation and he is sincerely committed to finding peace in Borno. This is why he is visiting us on Thursday.

“I most respectfully invite and urge all of us, to come out and honour a President, whose love for Borno has been so obvious.

“I urge us to demonstrate Borno’s creed of hospitality”. Zulum stated.

Our Correspondent gathered that, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor is leading service chiefs to Maiduguri today (Wednesday) ahead of the President visit.

It was also learnt that, projects lined up for commissioning are the Borno State University, BOSU, Kaleri Resettlement Housing Estates, Abbaganaram Maternal Health Centre, Vocational Training Institute in Muna, Dr. Babagana Wakil Memorial school, Government Day Technical College in Njimtilo and Jiddari Polo roads and drainage networks among others.