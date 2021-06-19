

By Ndahi Marama, Maidugri

The new theatre Commander, Joint Tasks Force, Northeast, ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Major General Christopher Musa has took over the mantle of leadership with the assurances that very soon, the Boko Haram insurgency will come to an end.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, shortly after taking over the command on Friday, the theatre Commander, said ” what you would be expecting, is victory, you were all here yesterday, when the President and commander in Chief was adressing the troops about the deployment of equipment and resources. We have gotten all the necessary assistance , on our part, we want to assure you that we will bring this menace to logical conclusion within shortest possible time”.

“Asymmetric warfare kept on evolving, as the adversaries keep on evolving , we will do the same, untill we terminate everyone that are opposing our victory.”, General Musa stressed.

While soliciting the support of the media, the New major General Musa said ” I want to solilicite for your support, we are all human beings and Nigerians. During war, nobody is a winner, we are all victims . The media has a great role to play. Security is not the business of the military alone, it is collective efforts of all. So we count on your support to win this war”

Also speaking in an interview, the former Acting theatre commander, Major General Felix Omogui said ” it is customary and routine thing in the military that when you spent some time, you will be posted out to another area. We have done our best and we are still doing our best . We have disciplined, and hardwoking troops , with what my succesor has, I believe this war will come to an end very soon.” Omoigui said.

Earlier while adressing the troops, the Former Acting Theatre Commander saud ” I know you are disciplined and hardworking, i urge you to continue to be hardworking, alert and vigilant, victory will be assured.

“I also urge you to extend the support I have been receiving from you to my successor, If you do so, you have no problem, and we will quickly finish this war.

“I want you to keep up with the good work, don”t relent . As i leave, I am going to keep in touch and pray for you to succeed. ” he stated.