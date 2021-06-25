



.. Calls him pragmatic, proactive governor

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Abdurrazaq Balogun, has sent a goodwill message to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who clocks 56 today.

Balogun, who held back no pleasant adjectives in extolling the governor, said Sanwo-Olu has excelled in all fronts as a pragmatic and proactive governor.

READ ALSOSanwo-Olu: Celebrating A Kind-Hearted Achiever at 56

In a congratulatory statement issued recently and made available to newsmen, Balogun said: “Anyone who gets much closer to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu can attest to the fact that the governor is a perfect gentleman yet agile and industrious, as he is sold out to stewardship and selflessness in the place of public service.

“As the team lead of the LSSTF, may I specially thank you for the unflinching support you have given to us, all in a bid to ensure that Lagos is safe and secure for all Lagosians.

“As of today, I can proudly confirm that security agencies in the state can boast of modern equipment which include patrol vehicles, arms and ammunition. Worthy of mention is the fact that, only recently, more crime-fighting equipment were launched. They include 150 double cabin vehicles, 30 saloon patrol vehicles, 1,000 ballistic vests, 1,000 ballistic helmets, 1,000 handheld police padios/walkie talkies, 100 security patrol bikes, two Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), four high capacity troop carriers, two anti-riot water cannon vehicles, office/command furniture, among others.

“As Mr governor clocks 56 today in grand style, one can picture a technocrat, a distinguished administrator and an exemplary leader par excellence who has displayed very uncommon and sterling leadership qualities in governance.

“On this special 56th birthday celebration of yours, I write to wish you a fabulous and prosperous celebration, even as you continue with the good works your administration has been known for since you resumed office, despite the attendant criticism from pessimists and naysayers. Your birthday reminds of how lucky we are as Lagosians to have such a leader who has the interest of his people at heart.

“It is no gainsaying that a product of the University of Lagos, London Business School, Lagos Business School and the John F. Kennedy School of Government is, in deed, making everyone proud as the impact is felt in all domains of governance — health, education, works, agriculture, security and the like.

“Having set out to achieve excellent feats in government through the cleverly-crafted T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda, one can then realise that your good works seen everywhere today are never accidental. You were intentional about them.

“Personally, I make bold to say that I am lucky to be identified with you. Let me confess that I have been able to learn a lot from your leadership style, through your giant strides, all in a move to make Lagos a better place for all.

“As a pragmatic and proactive personality, the workaholic governor that you are works round the clock to enhance a Lagos that works. Perhaps this is why we can now say 56 looks good on you, sir.

“May I seize this opportunity to celebrate a visionary leader, an efficient politician and a problem solver. Happy 56th Birthday to my boss and leader!”