zimalek set to launch online market store

Kindly Share This Story:

… promises to revolutionise e-commerce in Nigeria, Africa

In a bid to revolutionise the online market space, a new e-commerce store, zima.com.ng, is set to be launched in Lagos.

In a press statement issued by the founder and CEO of Zimalek Global Technologies, Mr. Frank Obiadi, it was revealed that the site is the first of its kind in the country and Africa at large.

“Zimalek Global Technologies is set to launch its revolutionary brand, zima.com.ng which is a complete market solution.

“The brand Zima.com.ng would solve a problem that had looked unsolvable to the most Nigerians and at the same time, would provide the market community with most services when it comes to financial services to help their businesses grow and also planning their normal financial life,” said Obiadi.

Obiadi further explained how zima.com.ng will help the shop owners in all the land markets in Nigeria take their shops and markets online in a very few seconds, using the Zima e-Market platform.

His words: “The Zima eMarket platform is an online market that has all the on-ground markets with approved/governing union body. We establish a business relationship with the market union bodies in other to verify all the registered shop owners on the Zima eMarket platform as legit shop owners in the on-ground markets.

“This measures are taken because we are strictly 100% against online scammers. At the same time, this would make life easier for the market shoppers as they can now make exact market buying from the comfort of their homes or offices and get their exact items delivered to their door steps with Zima Logistics, without complaints. This will reduce the rate at which we spend time on traffics. It will also reduce the risk of being harassed by the market boys and finally give us the time to achieve more with our day-to-day activities. Zima.com.ng ,with its e-Market platform, will be the market messiah we have all been waiting for while its financial services provider, Zima Money, will assist the shop owners with soft loans and also help them save as well as invest for a brighter tomorrow.”

Expatiating on the gains of the platform for both buyers and sellers within the market space, the founder added that: “To take your shop online using Zima e-Market, all you need to do is visit www.Zima.com.ng and you will see the services Zima renders. Click on Zima eMarket which is the online market portal on the site. It opens up all the markets in Nigeria. On the top right of the page, you will see a button with “create a shop” on it. Click on it and simply fill in all the questions asked on it. This would take you less than four minutes to do and you’ll be notified if you have successfully registered your shop on the platform. Upon successfully registering your shop, you will have about 24hrs to wait for the Zima team to verify from the Zima market agents or market union bodies confirming you are a legal and authentic shop owner in the market, using the shop details filled during your registration. Your shop on Zima eMarket will automatically be approved and uploaded on the e-Market after your cleared.

“Advantages of this eMarket platform are that registration is absolutely free; after registration, the system generates a customised link for you using your business name and that would serve as a website for your shop. You can promote your shop yourself on your social media platforms and whoever that opens it lands directly into your shop with all the wonderful items you have for sale.

“Doing your business on Zima e-Market, you control your business just as you control on the land shop. You post, unpost and control the price at which you decide to sell your items, just as you would on the on land shop. Your customers call you directly for a direct business negotiation and if both parties agree on price and items, payment goes directly to the shop owner, either before delivery or after delivery, depending on how they have agreed over the phone.

“Lastly, as a Zima e-Market shop owner, you are automatically entitled to all opportunities and promotions from the company. Immediate attention would be paid to your business from our financial service provider — Zima Money — be it as business loan at a very minimal interest or in helping you save or invest your money with a huge returns. With Zima e-Market, no shop owner will lose a customer to traffic or a busy schedule.”

Kindly Share This Story: