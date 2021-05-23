Youth group seeks end to disunity in Kogi council area

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Youths and students in the Mopamuro council area of Kogi State have proposed the establishment of a Day for the council area to tackle the issue of perceived disunity in the council areas.

The meeting organised by the Voice of Mopamuro Youths (VOMY) said the proposed Day will be conducted like a town hall meeting.

The group in a communique signed by the Convener, Julius Olushola Abel at the end of their extraordinary congress said the youths have for long perceived a cold war between the two districts that made up the council area; hence the needs to address them.

The communique expressed that the cold war has brought disunity to the people of the area and has robbed the council area of progress and development.

“After intimating the participants with the details of the Congress, they noted the following during the deliberations: That Mopamuro Day 2021 be convened to bring all traditional rulers, political stakeholders, top business persons, professionals, and civil servants together to chart a way forward for Mopamuro Unity and Development.

“A slogan; “I AM MOPAMURO!” with the response; “UNITED FOR PROGRESS” was adopted to sink the Mopamuro Unity Agenda into the mind of all persons.

“That all participants should take the Mopamuro Unity Agenda to their respective organizations, communities, and the larger society. That the Mopamuro Day will hold in form of a seminar with the tag; “UNITY FOR SOCIO-ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MOPAMURO.”

The group which proposed December 23 for the Day also stated that an orientation program for Students of Secondary Schools in Mopamuro is included in the agenda.

“That letters be written to officially intimate the leaderships of all communities’ development associations in Mopamuro and humbly ask for the active participation of their respective youths wing leaders.

“The participants agreed that disunity is one of the main devourer devouring Mopamuro of her development opportunities. They vowed not to allow the disunity trends to continue to their generation and the ones after them. They also understand that organizing the Mopamuro Days is going to be a heinous task, but gave the assurance that they are strong-willed and resolute to seek the overall development of Mopamuro by doing all they could to seek for her UNITY and DEVELOPMENT.”

