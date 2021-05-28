Wife of Gombe State Governor celebrates Nigerian Children as they mark this year’s Children’s Day

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ben Ngwakwe Gombe

The wife of Gombe State Governor, Asma’u Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has noted that Children and women are most vulnerable in times of conflicts, Insurgency and kidnapping.

While urging parents not to relent in inculcating good moral values in them, she said that

“It is sad to note that, children and women are the most vulnerable in times of conflicts, insurgency and kidnappings, these destroy the future of our children who are our greatest treasure and symbol of unity”.

The wife of the Governor, Asma’u Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya who congratulated Nigerian children for marking yet another children’s day,

added that, “the best way to celebrate these children, is by inculcating good morals and values in them so that as parents, we can stand tall with our heads held high for developing young minds with clean slate heart for a better tomorrow”

She however strongly believed , that this year’s theme : “Unite to reverse the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on children”, is timely, ” if acted upon ,will no doubt unites us as one indivisible Nigeria”.

