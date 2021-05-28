Tribunal dismisses APC’s petition challenging PDP’s victory over

Kindly Share This Story:

…Zamfara Assembly Election

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Election Petition Tribunal in Kaduna has dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressive Congress, APC, and its candidate challenging the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the December 5th and 9th, 2020 House of Assembly by election for Bakura Constituency in Zamfara state.

The Tribunal which gave the unanimous judgement in Kaduna on Friday, was made up of a three-man panel , led by Justice Raliat Adebiyi.

The APC and its candidate Bello Dankande had filed a joint petition on December 20th,2020, specifically to disqualify Ibrahim Tukur of PDP, winner of the December 5th and 9th House of Assembly by election on the grounds that it was marred by massive irregularities.

They alleged arbitrary allocation of figures, result sheets not showing results of all political parties that participated in the election, intimidation of voters among others.

The APC and its candidate claimed that they only participated in the first election held on December 5th, which was declared inconclusive by INEC, but lamented that the electoral umpire, still went ahead to conduct a rerun election four days after despite the security lapses that made the opposition party not to participate in the rerun election held on December 9th, 2020.

While delivering the lead judgement , the tribunal dismissed all the grounds of the petition in its entirety .

The tribunal said the petitioners failed to prove substantial non-compliance of the electoral act in most of the polling units including allegations of thuggery and harassment of voters during the election.

The tribunal awarded two hundred thousand Naira cost against the petitioners in favour of the First respondent, Ibrahim Tukur and another sum of two hundred thousand Naira in favour of the second Respondent, the PDP.

The independent National Electoral Commission being the umpire in the election did not ask for any cost and therefore , was not awarded any. Counsel to the APC and its candidate refused to comment on the tribunal judgement.

But counsels to the PDP Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and that of INEC, Sani Katu, SAN, said the judgement was a true reflection of what transpired during the election.

They said the petition by the APC from the beginning was baseless and was only aimed at obtaining judgement through the back door.

