Sit-At-Home: Police assures Imo residents of safety

The Police Commissioner in Imo, Mr Abutu Yaro, has assured residents of the state of safety over the Sit-At Home order on May 31 by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The CP gave the assurance in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Bala Alkana on Friday in Owerri.

He urged the residents to ignore the order by the group and go about their normal businesses.

The police said that adequate security arrangements had been made to protect the people from any danger.

Yaro warned hoodlums and other criminal elements to stay clear of public space or face the consequences.

“Our attention has been drawn to some messages circulating, purported to have emanated from leaders of IPOB, directing innocent and law abiding citizens of the state to sit at home on 29th, 30th and 31st of May.

“These inciting messages by disgruntled and misguided elements are targeted towards creating fear and panic on the minds of patriotic and law abiding citizens of the state.

“The hoodlums are looking for opportunities to loot and steal from unsuspecting members of the public.

“The command wishes to inform the people that adequate security arrangements are put in place to guarantee their safety.

“Police in collaboration with other security agencies have deployed special forces to provide watertight security across the state.

“Members of the public are advised to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

“Do not succumb to cheap blackmail and threats from criminal elements who cannot defeat the collective will of the people.

“Parents and guardians are strongly advised to monitor the movement of their children and wards throughout this period and beyond.

“We have this simple message for you, stay clear of the public space or write your will before you step out.

“The command is battle ready to deal decisively with hoodlums and criminal elements in line with the law,” he said.

The commissioner urged members of the public to provide the police with useful information of suspicious movements in the state.

