Nigerian Quantity Surveyors laud Vitapur’s innovation, competitiveness

By Peter Egwuatu

The Lagos State Chapter of Nigerian. Association Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has commended the products of Vitapur Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc for the innovation and competitiveness.

Besides, members of NIQS have requested for a technical visit to Vitapur to have more knowledge of how the company leverages Nigerian environment to manufacture its array of products.

Vitapur was granted products exhibition at the quarterly meeting of NIQS held at the weekend where the company’s General Manager, Mr Yemi Mofikoya showcased the Company’s topnotch products and explained that they were all manufactured in Nigeria.

“ Vitapur Nigeria limited is subsidiary of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc. We are into manufacturing of Rigid polyurethane foam insulation products; these products are used for Roof, Walls, Floor and Pipe insulation.

Vitapur is the foremost manufacturer of Insulation products in Nigeria with installed production capacity of 1,400sqm/day and a new to-be commissioned production line of 1050sqm/day, making a total installed capacity of 2,450sqm/day.”, said Mofikoya.

Responding, the Chairman, NIQS, Mr Ayodele Alao expressed his members’ joy at Vitapur’s products especially, as they are fully manufactured in Nigeria.

“ We are delighted to see your products. We commend Vitapur for manufacturing all its products in Nigeria. Our members shall arrange a technical visit to your office.”, said Alao.

Some of the products showcased to the Quantity surveyors present at the quarterly meeting are Sandwich panels, Pre-insulated roofing sheet, Polyethylene boards, Polyrods, EPE duct pipes, Polyurethane half-shell pipe section, PU Boards and Spray foam application. Sandwich panels are dry walls which comes in different variants; they can be used for Partitions, Coldroom, Freezers, Equipment shelter, Drop temp ceilings, modular cabins, Prefabs etc Pre-insulated roofing sheet are Aluminum sheets which are insulated with rigid polyurethane foam in the factory.

Polyrods are EPE tubes which are used for expansion joints. EPE duct pipes are used for Air conditioner pipe lagging.

PU Boards are polyurethane boards used for Walls, Roofs and floor insulation, they come in standard size of 1200 * 2400mm.

Spray polyurethane foam application is done in-situ. Some previous projects which are Landmark event center, Shoprite, SPAR, Osun schools, Rite foods, Reckitt benkiser, Seven-up, Promasidor, Friesland Campina, Honeywell, Chevron, Government College Ibadan, Guinness etc were also showcased to further enlighten the Quantity surveyors

In the face of the recent raise in Energy cost.

Industry watchers said Nigeria should start considering Insulation as it helps in the conservation of Energy thereby lowering energy costs.

