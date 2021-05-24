Niger gov meets Buhari as protesters block highway

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Niger State Governor, Sani Bello on Monday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Governor’s meeting with President Buhari came on the heels of the protest where hundreds of citizens blocked the Abuja-Kaduna expressway in Gauraka town in his state protesting rampant kidnappings in the area.

The governor, who recently announced that Boko Haram had hoisted their flag as they took territories in the state, was accompanied by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, and governor of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Caretaker Committee and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed to journalists as at the time of filing this report, it was gathered it was not unconnected to the heightened insecurity in Niger state.

Protesters took to the highway in Gauraka, town Monday blocking the expressway and causing traffic gridlock that extended for a few kilometers along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

After the meeting with the President that lasted over one hour, the governors declined to speak to them when they were approached on their way out of the president’s office on the agenda of their visit to the Presidential Villa.

