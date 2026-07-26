FG urges de-escalation of Saudi Arabia-Houthis tensions

Bianca Ojukwu, Foreign Affairs Minister

By Favour Ulebor

The federal government has expressed concern over the escalating tensions and reported attacks involving the Houthi militia in Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint and embrace dialogue to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Sunday in Abuja, the government called for the immediate de-escalation of the crisis and urged all parties to refrain from actions capable of inflaming hostilities or endangering civilian lives, regional peace and stability.

The government stressed the need for the parties to prioritise dialogue, diplomacy and other peaceful means of resolving their differences in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, warning that any further escalation could undermine regional security and stability.

It also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes and expressed its readiness to support genuine and constructive efforts aimed at reducing tensions, restoring calm and promoting lasting peace and stability in the region.