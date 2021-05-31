Mustapha Isa re-elected NGE President

By Bashir Bello, KANO
The incumbent President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, Mustapha Isa has been re-elected to oversee the affairs of the guild for the next two years.
Isa defeated his opponent, Victoria Ibanga after polling 176 votes against Ibanga’s 54 votes.
The Chairman, Screening and Election Committee, Bonnie Iwuoha announced the election results on Monday night.
VP (East)
Samuel Egbala – 132 votes (Winner)
Sheddy Ozoene – 88 votes
VP (West)
Bolaji Adebiyi – 132 votes (winner)
Ken Ugbechie – 80 votes
Assistant General Secretary
Austeen Elewodalu – 126 votes (winner)
Rose Moses – 82 votes
Treasurer
Steve Nwosu – 150 votes (winner)
Catherine Agbo – 51 votes
Juliet Njiowhor – 26 votes
Social/Publicity Secretary
Eze Anaba – 164 votes – (winner)
Chooks Oko – 53 votes
Standing Committee members
WEST
Gabriel Akinadewo – 174 votes (winner)
Onuoha Ukeh – 174 votes (winner)
Wole Sogunle – 172 votes (winner)
Abimbola Tooki – 61 votes
NORTH
Umoru Ibrahim – 202 votes (winner)
Adesina Gbenga – 113 votes (winner)
Imoni Amarere – 99 votes
Those returned unopposed were the Deputy President, Ali M. Ali, Vice President (North), Kila Habibu Nuhu, General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren as well as standing Committee members (East) Nguwoke Nguwoke and Boma Nwuke respectively.