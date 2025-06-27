Vanguard Editor, Eze Anaba re-elected NGE president

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU — Editor-in-Chief of Vanguard newspaper, Charles Eze Anaba, has been re-elected as the National President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) during the Guild’s Biennial National Convention, currently ongoing at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.

Anaba, who was the incumbent, was returned unopposed, a development attributed to his widely acknowledged record of administrative excellence.

Also elected at the convention was the Managing Director of The Sun newspaper, Onuoha Ukoh, who clinched the position of General Secretary with 218 votes. He defeated his closest rivals, Wole Sogunle and Qasim Akinreti, who polled 45 and 30 votes respectively.

Other elected officers include:

Deputy President: Sabastine Abu (175 votes), defeating Mohammed Sanusi Jubrin.

Vice President, West: Karbi Alabi

Vice Presidents: Hamza Idris and Sheddy Ozoene

Treasurer: Iyobosa Uwugiaren

Assistant Secretary: Gabriel Fulajimi Akinadewo

Publicity Secretary: Charles Kanu

Members elected into the Standing Committee from various zones are: Rose Moses, Ejiro Umukoro, Olabisi Deji-Folutile, Juliet Bumah, Umoru Ibrahim, Paulyn Ugbodaga, Chinedu Max Egere, and Ikpong Essien-Udoh.

The convention, which attracted over 400 editors from across Nigeria, was graced by several notable media veterans and public figures. Among the dignitaries in attendance were founder of Channels Television, Dr. John Momoh; former Ogun State Governor, Chief Segun Osoba; ex-NDDC Chairman, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu; and former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina.