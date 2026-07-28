Woman in police net for cutting off boyfriend’s manhood in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old woman for allegedly cutting off the manhood of her boyfriend (name withheld).

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Kano by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa.

Haruna-Kiyawa said that the suspect of Maigatari Local Government Area, Jigawa, allegedly attacked her boyfriend with a sharp knife and severed his manhood after discovering his intention to marry another woman.

He explained that the command received a report from the authorities of a hotel about the ugly incident, adding that operatives were immediately deployed to the scene.

He said that the deployment led to the arrest of the suspect and evacuation of the victim to hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

“On Monday, at about 12:50pm, a report was received from the management of Durbar Hotel, Badawa, that one suspect, aged 25 years, of Maigatari LGA, Jigawa, allegedly attacked her boyfriend with a sharp knife after discovering his intention to marry another woman.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Badawa Division, led a team of detectives to the scene.

”On getting there it was discovered that the suspect had severed the victim’s manhood during the attack. The suspect was arrested, and the weapon, a sharp knife, was recovered as an exhibit.

“The victim was immediately rushed to Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital for medical treatment. He is currently receiving care. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The command’s spokesman said that in another development, the command arrested three persons, including a husband and his wife and one other male, in connection with the alleged killing of one Abubakar Auwal.

“On July 24, at about 12:00 hrs, a report was received at Sheka Division that one Abubakar Auwal ‘m’, 30 years, was allegedly lured by the two male suspects aged 40 and 27, respectively, and other persons over an allegation of enticing a married woman, the wife of the first suspect.

“Upon receipt of the report, operatives attached to Sheka Police Division were immediately detailed to the scene. On arrival, the victim was found to have been brutally assaulted and beaten into a comatose state.

“Three suspects were arrested at the scene.

“The victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, for medical treatment, where he was unfortunately confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.

“The corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy. Investigation into the matter is ongoing, and the suspects will be charged in court upon conclusion,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer quoted the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu-Bakori, as strongly condemning both acts of violence.

He warned members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands under any guise.

“The Nigeria Police Force is constitutionally empowered to investigate, arrest, and prosecute offenders through due process,” he said.

The commissioner assured residents of the state that the command would conduct diligent, transparent, and thorough investigations into both cases, adding that all suspects would be arraigned in court and prosecuted in accordance with the law. (NAN)