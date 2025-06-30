Akpabio congratulates Anaba on re-election as NGE President

…Says He’s a Square Peg in a Square Hole

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated Mr. Eze Anaba, Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, on his re-election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), describing him as a “square peg in a square hole.”

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio said Anaba’s re-election was a vote of confidence in his leadership, professional integrity, and commitment to the ethics of journalism.

The Senate President lauded Anaba as an astute professional whose dedication to credible journalism continues to earn him widespread respect among his peers and the Nigerian public.

He reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment under his leadership to promoting good governance through press freedom and expressed readiness to collaborate with the NGE to ensure seamless and accurate information dissemination.

Akpabio also called on the NGE to partner with relevant stakeholders to uphold professional standards and tackle the menace of fake news and unqualified practitioners.

“Journalism is a noble profession that must remain credible and free from impostors. The Guild must play a leading role in sanitizing the industry,” he said.

Wishing Anaba and the newly elected NGE executive members a successful tenure, Akpabio added: “On behalf of my family, the 10th Senate, and indeed the National Assembly, I heartily congratulate Mr. Eze Anaba and the newly elected executive of the NGE. I wish you all a successful and impactful tenure.”