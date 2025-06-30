Diri congratulates re-elected NGE President, Eze Anaba

…Commends Credible Election Process, Urges Media to Tackle Fake News

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has congratulated Mr. Eze Anaba on his re-election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

In a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, Governor Diri also extended his felicitations to other members of the Guild’s newly elected executive committee, who emerged during the national elective convention held over the weekend in Enugu.

Describing Anaba’s re-election as a vote of confidence by his peers and media stakeholders, Diri praised the transparent and rancour-free process that produced the new leadership.

“I extend hearty congratulations to Mr. Eze Anaba on his re-election for another term as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors,” the governor said. “I also congratulate other elected members of the Guild’s executive committee. It is noteworthy that the electoral committee midwifed a process that was transparent, leading to a free and credible election.”

Governor Diri emphasized the importance of a vibrant media to national development and urged media practitioners to maintain high ethical standards, especially in combating the spread of fake news and disinformation.

“The media remains a formidable partner in national development and it must play its role conscientiously,” he said. “Fake news and deliberate falsehood have become a challenge for the media and our society. The NGE should make concerted efforts to tackle the scourge as it endangers good governance, peace, unity and development.”

He further encouraged the new NGE executive to focus on creativity and innovation and wished them a successful tenure in office.