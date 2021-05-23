Love cannot grow without money – Kayode Oluwapelumi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

On-the-rise, voluptuous Nollywood actress, Kayode Arameedey Oluwapelumi who stirred up heated reactions on the social media with the twerking video of her “Shedi Balabala” challenge has given her candid position on the issue of money and love in a relationship and marriage.

The Mass Communications alumnus of Olabisi Onabanjo University stated, “ Money and love work together for me. Let’s not deceive one another, if there’s no money love cannot grow. Take it or leave it.

Even between parents and their kids, when the parents don’t have money they start having problems with their kids when the kids start having needs to meet.

Believe me, love cannot grow without money, not this generation we are. If I can have my cake and eat it, I will have both but I pray I see the two together. There is no sweeter thing than a marriage blessed with love and money.”

The actress also stated that money is very important to gain any appreciable relevance in the industry. She said without money, one cannot grow reasonably well in the industry, saying it is only when you are seen to be a bit affluent that you are appreciated and given recognition.

Her latest film produced by her, “Oba Opor ” is currently showing on YouTube, YorubaplusTV. She also featured in many other films.

Vanguard News Nigeria

