Lipton exemplifies Ramadan virtues in #ThinkLessDoMore Campaign

In a bid to promote the virtues of Ramadan, the leading tea brand, Lipton has recently toured the North, Middle-Belt, and southwest regions to extend a hand of charity to those in need as part of its Ramadan Do Good campaign.

The month-long campaign which started in 2018 included several impactful activities such as social media conversations, tours and other activations. The Brand also handed out cups of Lipton tea and fruits to fasting Muslims while encouraging them to also give generously to those in need during this Holy Month.

Speaking on the just-concluded campaign, Lipton Marketing and Brand Development Manager, said, “Asides serving as a period for reflection, the Ramadan season is also a time for acts of charity and generosity. It is for this reason that we are encouraging fellow Nigerians to take their generosity from mere thought to actionable steps. We are glad to be setting an example through this campaign, and we hope to do more in months to come”.

With over two million Muslims fed with diverse fruits and tea across the North, Middle-Belt, and South West, Lipton is setting the pace for not just charitable giving, but a more healthier eating.

Lipton tea is a beverage produced by the Unilever industry and is well known worldwide as a health-conscious tea. The Brand has an established presence in over 100 countries and has consistently supported consumers globally on their journey to living healthier lives.

