KenMoore to style Tejubabyface in near future

Having styled different top Nigerian celebrities in the likes of MC Shakara, KenMoore fashion brand is hopefully going to make comedian Tejubabyface one of it’s clients.

According to Ogbonna Kelvin Chukwuma, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Lagos based fashion company, Teju who is also a seasoned TV Host has good dress sense and passion for fashion, so in near future KenMoore hopes to style him for one of his shows.

Speaking on what inspired the KenMoore brand, the happily married father of three recalled how his journey abroad gave birth to his fashion business.

“I was inspired by the exhibitions and trade fair I attended in some European and Asian countries. I got to know, that there is nothing cast in concrete as regards being a big fashion brand, because not all the big fashion brands have factories. This motivated me to see the possibilities of having mine as a registered brand.”

When asked how he balances work and personal life considering how busy work and family can get, the fashion brand owner says, “This is 21st century, any business that cannot continue to run when one is asleep is not reliable, therefore we have some automatic systems set in place coupled with the awesome and dedicated staff we have, I can always have pretty much time for my family.”

For young fashion entrepreneurs, Ogbonna hints at how friendly the Nigerian economy is to beginners, “Most of our products are produced and imported from Europe and other continents , so due to the exchange rate, it has been difficult,” he stated.

