Insecurity: Time for Church to rise up in prayers of intercession — C&S leader declares

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The leader of Cherubim and Seraphim church, Baba Aladura, Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye has called on Nigerians to pray fervently for the unity and progress of the nation.

He said this during the church’s ‘2021 Mount Horeb Ascension’ programme held nationwide where he said that the nation’s leaders need God’s direction to acquire understanding in solving the myriad of problems facing the country.

According to scripture, he quoted from the Bible in 2 Chronicles 7:14, he stated that”‘If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land”‘.

Also read:

He further said: “Let us go back to the Lord for blessing, protection and for peace in Nigeria and for He will deliver us from our numerous problems of insurgence, kidnapping, banditry, political instability, bad governance etc. I assure you that God will fight for us and He will give us victory.”

“I am overwhelmed for the graciousness of our Lord Jesus Christ for this golden opportunity to be alive to commence preparation for the celebration of another Mount Horeb Ascension Programme of our great Church which comes up in the first week of May annually.

“Though the deadly and global pandemic, Covid-19 made it totally impossible for us to plan and converge physically for the 2020 edition of the programme, this year, we bless the name of the Lord for giving us victory over the pandemic. Now, all hands are on deck towards preparing for the annual programme where we will commit all our leaders in this country to the hands of the Lord for God’s wisdom and auction to function according to His will for our dear Country.”

He further urged all well-meaning members of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide and all Nigerians to join the Movement both Physically, Spiritually and Virtually in seeking the face of the Lord during the Mount Horeb Ascension Programme this year between 2nd to 9th May 2021 at Galilee (Church International Headquarters, Galilee, Oyo State).

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: