HERDERS ATTACKS: Taraba group warns against making state ungovernable for Ishaku

*Commends Gov Ishaku on security, peacebuiling

A Taraba-based socio-cultural group, Taraba Interest Group, TIG, has condemned the killing of no fewer than 30 natives in some communities in Bali Local Government Area of the state by suspected herdsmen, saying it would resist any attempt at making the state ungovernable.

The group in a statement by its spokesman, Yohana Silas, said the peacebuiling efforts and legacies of Governor Ishaku must not be scuttled by those described as enemies of the state.

More than 30 natives in Bornu Kurku, Utsua Daa, Baafada and Bali town were said to have been killed by suspected herders in Bali Local Government Area of the state.

Reacting to the incident, TIG, said the accommodating and peaceful nature of Tarabans should not be taken as weakness by killer herdsmen.

The statement reads:” We were saddaned to learn that agents of darkness masquerading as herdsmen, took attack some villages in pur dear stage, leaving in its trail, deaths and displacement of natives. This attack in the face of efforts by Governor Darius Ishaku and ensuring a peaceful Taraba, is despicable and an act of terror against the people of Taraba.

If we may ask, what were the offences of the victims of the attack? Who gave the attackers the right to take away the lives of other people? This incident, which doesn’t exist in isolation, depicts the bigger picture of widespread killings across the country by suspected herders. Since the harbingers of death are relentless in their attacks on harmless and armless villagers, it’s important they are reminded that they do not have the monopoly of violence.

At this point, Tarabans are left with no option but to defend themselves legitimately in the face of attacks by killer herdsmen. The achievements so far recorded in the state by the Ishaku administration need a violence-free atmosphere to blossom.

If farming communities are scared away from the farms by killer herdsmen, investments in agriculture will be fruitfuless.

Therefore, let this message serve as a warning to criminal herdsmen and their enablers that Tarabans will no longer tolerate their barbaric and satanic acts anymore. If you are in Taraba your options are clear: respect the laws of the lands and support the success of the Ishaku administration. “

