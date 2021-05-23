Gen Attahiru: CAN Youth Wing declares three-day mourning

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, youth wing, has declared three-day mourning over the demise of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers who died in a military plane crash in Kaduna.

Belusochukwu Enwere, the national chairman of CAN’s youth wing, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday. He further demanded an extensive inquest into the military plane crash; describing the incident as a colossal loss to the nation.

According to him, Attahiru and the other officers were heroes who gave their lives for the security of the nation.

He said, “The entire Christian Youths in Nigeria are grieved by the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers.

“Attahiru and the other officers are heroes who gave their lives for the security of our nation. The tragic incident is a colossal loss to Nigeria

“Starting from today (Sunday), we shall observe three days mourning for our fallen heroes. YOWICAN urges the Federal Government to do the same because these men are risking their lives to secure our nation.

“As we announce three-day national mourning, we demand an extensive inquest into this military plane crash and must be followed to the last.

“This is a tragedy too much to bear. Our country has passed the stage where military aircraft will crash like that and we call it normal.

“In less than one year, two military aircraft crashed for nothing without solid investigations. This will surely affect the security of our nation and the war against insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping.

“President Muhammadu Buhari must do something about this before it is too late. Who knows who is next? It could be the President, a governor, Senator, military officers, or ordinary citizens.

“We commiserate with the military high command, the families of Lt. General Attahiru and the other officers and men who have paid the supreme price for the security of our nation.

We pray God Almighty to give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: