EU remains Nigeria’s largest trading partner — Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that the European Union, EU, remains the largest trading partner with Nigeria and members of the Union the largest investors.

The President also said that the EU has been of help to Nigeria in diverse ways, including humanitarian and trade relations, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

President Buhari spoke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving in a farewell audience, the Ambassador/ Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, His Excellency Ketil Karlsen.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said Buhari “appreciated the fact that the EU remains the largest trading partner with Nigeria, while members of the Union equally remain the largest investors.”

The President thanked the outgoing Ambassador for facilitating the visits of French and German leaders during his tour of duty, noting that it was during Prime Minister Angela Merkel’s visit that the door to a relationship with Siemens of Germany on power was opened.

Ambassador Karlsen, who spent four years here, said he enjoyed “excellent collaboration” with President Buhari, and with Nigeria, saying the cooperation included trade, military, humanitarian assistance, and many others.

