Eid-el-Fitri: Islamic leader charges Nigerians to unite against destabilizing forces

By Adeola Badru

Moahz Oil and Gas Chief Executive, Engineer Abdulqadir Ojo has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and other parts of the world, for being alive to witness the end of 2021 Ramadan fasting and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri.

As he also commended Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku, the Asiwaju Odo O’odua Worldwide who is also a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Oyo State for showing love to Muslims during the Ramadan period.

Speaking with journalists in Ibadan yesterday, Engr. Ojo described this year Ramadan as exceptional and very important considering what Nigerians are going through at the hands of enemies who are desperately exploiting every means to destabilize the Nigerian economy and ensure the indiscriminate flow of human blood.

Ojo however advised Muslims to celebrate Eid el Fitri moderately and continue seeking Allah’s absolute intervention on all problems militating against the security, economy, peace, development and progress of Nigeria.

According to him, “I am optimistic that all the prayers offered by both Muslims and non-Muslims during Ramadan period would not return to us unanswered, because Almighty Allah is a faithful God and He’s a lover of peace and harmony. The problem of insecurity, unemployment and economic hardship that Nigerians are suffering now are not from God, but the agents of the devil.

“They’re desperate to hijack the economy of this nation that’s why they are tormenting Nigerian citizens and residents with the insecurity of different kinds. The enemies of this country are not Muslims or Christians, but there are invisible forces, from those who are jealous of our country. We must not also fail to admit that some betrayals and saboteurs among our people are working for these enemies,” he stated.

“I was highly impressed when I heard and read about the distribution of hundreds of bags of rice to several Mosques and individuals around Ibadan city by the Rotimi Ajanaku Foundation. What surprised me most was the motive which he said was to support those despite not financially stable, yet faithfully observed 30 days fasting period to offer supplications to God on behalf of our nation.

“No politician would ever do what Ajanaku did, distributing bags of rice outside his constituency, to places towns/villages under Lagelu, Akinyele and others, it is unusual of Nigerian politicians and this must be appreciated by all because it’s highly commendable and noteworthy.

“Ajanaku’s behaviour and attitude towards his fellow human beings, Muslims or Christians, even irrespective of political affiliation is a great challenge for all of us. He has laid a good foundation for anyone who wants the unity and progress of Nigeria to follow.

“Rotimi Ajanaku has really raised the bar of service to humanity and we all must emulate him. Because that’s the only way to defeat the enemies of this country, as we can’t substitute unity, peace and love for anything.

