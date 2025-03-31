Eid-el-Fitri: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, govs, CAN, others preach peace, tolerance

eid-el-fitri

By Dayo Johnson, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Laolu Elijah, John Alechenu, Peter Duru, Shina Abubakar, Bashir Bello, Ochuko Akuopha, Luminous Jannamike & Omeiza Ajayi

President Bola Tinubu, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, state governors across the country, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and other prominent persons, yesterday, urged Muslims to eschew peace, unity and tolerance as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri.

Uphold Ramadan virtues, Tinubu urges Muslims

In his Eid message, President Tinubu called on Muslims and all Nigerians not to abandon the virtues of compassion and community service as the fasting period concludes.

Speaking yesterday at the Eid Prayer Ground in Abuja, Tinubu said: “We said prayers for our country, for all our people; we should continue the good deeds as taught by the holy month of Ramadan—care for the vulnerable, the orphans, and the less privileged.

“Everything that we have observed, we should not revert to the path that is not acceptable with the teachings of this month. That’s what I pray for.”

Underscoring the need for collective responsibility in fostering peace and national progress, Tinubu called on citizens to uphold the values of tolerance, empathy, and selflessness.

Prioritise wellbeing of Nigerians, Atiku tells leaders

In his Eid message, former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, admonished leaders at all levels to put the wellbeing of Nigerians as a priority.

He said: “While the Ramadan season encouraged charity to the less privileged, it becomes imperative on leaders to make sure that after Ramadan, governments initiate interventions that will ensure the wellbeing and welfare of the people is sustained.

“It is important to call the attention of those in positions of authority to the practices of the Noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) that teach about the obligations of leadership to the people.”

Let the love of Ramadan lives in our hearts —Obi

On his part, Peter Obi, enjoined Muslims to allow the love and spirit of Ramadan to guide their ways.

A statement yesterday signed by Ibrahim Umar on behalf of the Peter Obi Media Reach, POMR, quoted Obi as saying, “I sincerely join the Muslim faithful in Nigeria to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr 2025, which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan. It is our earnest prayer that Almighty Allah will accept our prayers, fasting, and supplications now and always.

“We pray that the blessings and lessons of Ramadan will forever remain and abide with us – that love will live in our hearts, that peace and unity will flourish in our nation, that security of lives and property will again be celebrated within our borders, and that our nation will experience growth and development.

Gov Yusuf calls for unity, justice

In his message, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State urged Muslims in the state to uphold the virtues of patience, compassion, and unity cultivated during Ramadan.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, emphasized the importance of sustaining the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness, encouraging citizens to support the less privileged and promote harmony in their communities.

Muslims must uphold lessons of Ramadan — Sanwo-Olu

Also, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State urged Muslims to uphold the lessons of Ramadan and to continuously show love, compassion and care to the people, particularly the needy and downtrodden in the society.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said:”I want to admonish all of us that we shouldn’t allow all the prayers and fasting during the Holy Month to go to waste. Let us continue to imbibe and show that something important has passed through us and let it reflect in our words, our lives and our relationship with fellow human beings around us, particularly the needy and downtrodden.”

Aiyedatiwa calls for love, unity

Similarly, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, yesterday, urged Muslims to rekindle their commitment to unity and love for fellow residents.

Aiyedatiwa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, said: “As you mark the end of this sacred month, I rejoice with you on this year’s Eid-el-fitr and urge you to use this celebration to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan. I urge you to continue to embody the virtues of patience, love, compassion, and self-discipline cultivated during Ramadan.”

Adeleke to residents: Pray for enduring peace in Nigeria

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State in his Eid message, urged Muslims in Osun State to continue to pray for enduring peace and sustainable development for Osun state and Nigeria.

He said:”While the time for celebration is here, it is however important to impress on faithful to make good meaning of the invaluable lessons that the Holy month afforded and let the culture of selfless service, peace and love for fellow human beings be reflected in you always.”

Diri to Muslims: Don’t relent in prayers for Nigeria

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, yesterday also urged adherents of the Islamic faith not to relent in their prayers for the peace, progress and prosperity of Bayelsa State and Nigeria.

He said: “We are committed to promoting peaceful co-existence between and among adherents of the different faiths in order to build a prosperous state for everyone to realise their dreams.”

Gov Alia preaches peace, tolerance, mutual respect

On his part, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State yesterday urged Muslim to imbibe peace tolerance and mutual respect for other religion.

He said: “As you gather with family and friends to celebrate this momentous day, may it be filled with joy, peace, and unity

“We respect and acknowledge the invaluable contributions of the Muslim community to the rich tapestry of our state, Benue. Your responsibility to humanity, service, and community development plays a significant part in fostering conformity and harmony among our diversified populace.”

Gov Nwifuru calls for peace, unity

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru yesterday called on Muslims to use the Eid-El-Fitr celebration as an opportunity to pray for peace, unity, and the success of ongoing socioeconomic reforms in the country.

In his message to the Muslim Ummah, he emphasized the significance of Ramadan as a period of gratitude, love, and unity, urging citizens to uphold patience, compassion, and generosity.

Gov Okpebholo calls for unity, tolerance

The governor of Edo State, Monday Okoebholo yesterday also extended his felicitations to the Muslim community in Edo State and across the world and urged them to sustain the lessons and virtues learned during the Ramadan including compassion, tolerance, and unity, and to continue to live in peace and harmony with their fellow citizens of all faiths.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and progressive Edo State where religious tolerance and mutual respect thrive. “Your dedication and devotion during Ramadan have been truly inspiring. As you celebrate this significant festival, may the spirit of peace, unity, and love continue to guide our State and nation,” he said.

Oborevwori tasks Muslims on patience, sacrifice

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, yesterday, advised Muslims to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and continue to uphold the values of patience, sacrifice, and mutual understanding.

He said: “As you mark this auspicious occasion, I urge you all to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and continue to uphold the values of patience, sacrifice, and mutual understanding. Our state and nation need these virtues now more than ever.”

CAN seeks action against lawlessness

While felicitating with Muslims on Eid-el-Fitri, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, demanded for effective law enforcement to rebuild trust in the legal system.

It a statement, the body said; “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our Muslim brothers and sisters on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr. This festival marks the end of Ramadan, a sacred month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. As Christians, we deeply resonate with these practices, sharing with our Muslim neighbours the values of prayer, fasting, charity, and community.

May Allah accept your prayers, Amaechi tells Muslims

Former Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi in his message to Muslims said: “As we mark the end of Ramadan, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all our Muslim brothers and sisters. May this Eid bring you joy, peace, and abundant blessings. May Allah accept your prayers and sacrifices, and may His grace continue to guide and protect you.”

Hamzat, Fashola task Muslims on Ramadan principles

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, tasked Muslims to continue with the teachings of the Holy Month.

They said this after the Eid Fitr prayer held at Dodan Barracks Praying Ground, Obalende in Lagos.

Speaking after the prayers, Hamzat said: “So the essence is we cannot now say because Ramadan is over, we should go back to our past life. It therefore behooves us to be compassionate and have empathy for fellow human beings so that we can all live a good life as Nigerians.

In his remarks, Mr Fashola said: “As Nigerians, this is a time for us to build, not a time to break. This is a time to reconcile, not a time to reproach. This is a time for us to stretch our hands in fellowship to one another and focus on building the great country that Allah Almighty has provided for us.”

Alaafin Owoade harps on qualities of leadership, charity

On his part, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade 1, admonished Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of tolerance, understanding and good neighbourliness as the baseline of transforming the country, heal our relationships, and give us the polity of our dreams.

The monarch, in a message by his Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin , Bode Durojaiye, said: ‘’If we sincerely love in our hearts, governance would work, electoral reforms would be easier to accomplish, funds would be judiciously utilized for the good of the larger number, leadership would love and cherish the led.”

PDP charges Nigerians to stand for justice, rule of law

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in its congratulatory message to Muslim Ummah, urged Nigerians to allow the divine lessons and virtues imbibed during the period to guide their daily dealings with one another.

In a statement, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said: “Our party urges Nigerians, especially those in leadership positions at all levels to re-dedicate themselves to the path of selfless service guided by love, truth, fairness, honesty and impartiality in all their activities and put away acts of corruption, arrogance, manipulation and insensitivity to the plight of the people.

You won’t regret voting Tinubu, Ganduje tells Nigerians

On his part, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, thanked Muslim faithful for their support for the President Bola Tinubu administration, saying they will never regret reposing their confidence in the president.

He urged the faithful to uphold the virtues of piety, selflessness, and compassion that Ramadan represents, while also extending love and kindness to one another, especially the less privileged in society.