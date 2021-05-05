 Edevbie charges protocol officers to be good ambassadors

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Government on Tuesday charged protocol officers to be good ambassadors of the state by being diligent in their duties at all times.

Chief of Staff Government House Asaba, Olorogun David Edevbie, gave the charge at a one-day capacity training for protocol staff (political appointees and civil servants) organised by the Office of the Executive Assistant (Protocol) to the Governor of Delta State held at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

Edevbie who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Government House and Protocol, Sir Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje, noted that protocol officers were frontline officers of the state and were expected to possess certain qualities that will enable them represent the state’s interest at all times.

He said that protocol officers are critical to the conduct of every government business because of the important role they play and as such, government must ensure that they possess the standard qualities required to be good protocol officers.

A former State Director of Protocol, Dr Festus Okubor, in his lecture titled “Distinguishing between the duties of the political class and civil servants”, said the bedrock of good governance is quality relationship between the permanent government and the political leaders.

He added that such a relationship can only thrive when the political class does not meddle with systemic succession plans.

A retired Permanent Secretary, Sir Emmanuel Okafor in his lecture titled “The Role of Protocol in the discharge of government business” urged protocol officers to always observe a code of correct conduct and ethiquettes in carrying out their duties.

He stressed that a good protocol officer, must know the importance of time management, must have good inter personal skills, ability to work under pressure and must be a model for correct social behaviour.

Dr Jerry Agbaike, a retired Permanent Secretary, called on protocol personnel to be very vigilant while on duty. He called on protocol personnel to show mutual respect to themselves to enable them succeed in their job.

Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Special Duties, Mrs Augustina Onokpise, mni, said protocol officers must put in their best always so that they don’t fail in their duties.

“They must be willing to go the extra mile in ensuring that they perform their duties,” Onokpise stated.

In his welcome remarks, organiser of the training and Executive Assistant to the Governor on Protocol, Pastor Powell Tos-Ojogho said the training became imperative in order to improve on the capacity of the protocol officers.

Powell, a former Commissioner Bureau for Special Duties, thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for approving the training, adding that it would improve the capacity of the protocol officers for enhanced service delivery for a Stronger Delta.

