Crestforth International School berths with uncommon educational opportunities

If education is the passport to the future and tomorrow belongs to those that prepare for it today, then there is a school forged along that line to bring uncommon educational opportunities.

That school is none other than Crestforth International School based Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The school is a world class educational facility offering curriculum (that includes CAIE and and it has commenced admission.

It is a government approved, well equipped Crèche, Nursery and Primary School with a curriculum that embraces the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) as well as International Primary Curriculum (IPC)

“Learning and teaching in Crestforth International School enable the pupils to appreciate various learning tools and our experienced teachers are exposed to contemporary teaching techniques being provided by CAIE and IPC. These and other relevant learning/teaching strategies are being fused in appreciation to the National Curriculum,” says the spokesperson of the school.

Crestforth International School is fully accredited by The Cambridge Assessment International Education (as a Cambridge Associate) and The International Primary Curriculum (IPC).

In addition to its verifiable and well structured curriculum Crestforth International School also offers e-learning platforms with competent delivery to teach and prepare the children for critical thinking in readiness to providing solutions to global challenges.

Located off a serene, yet accessible part of the prestigious Stadium Road, Port Harcourt. Crestforth International School boasts of conducive learning environment that are children-friendly.

“Our learning facilities include: ICT Lab with efficient internet; Library; Home Economics Lab; Music Room; Creative Arts Studio; a Multi Purpose Hall; a Mini Farm; a Mini Sports Complex (football pitch; mini golf cours, basketball/volleyball as well as lawn tennis/badminton court),” the spokesperson adds.

As part of their uncommon approach to delivering uncommon educational opportunities the school has expanded the scope of their curriculum with well articulated co-curricular activities which include; Public Speaking, Etiquette, Dance, Drama. Karate, Robotics Club. Ballet. Science Club and Photography

Crestforth International School also boasts of an articulated system for teaching of language and music (instruments, voice, orchestra, etc) .

