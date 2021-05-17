COVID-19 infections, deaths dropping after jabs — Study

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

THE rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19) infections and deaths are dropping drastically after vaccinations, according to an Italian study.

The analysis showed that the risk of hospitalisation, and death decreased progressively after the first two weeks following the initial vaccination.

The rates fell by 80 percent five weeks after a first dose of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine, according to Italian research.

It is the first such study by a European Union country on the real-world impact of carried, carried out by the National Institute of Health in Italy and the Ministry of Health on 13.7 million people vaccinated nationwide.

According to a report, the scientists started studying data from December 27 2020, until May 3, 2021.

“As of 35 days after the first dose, there is an 80 percent reduction in infections, 90 percent reduction in hospitalisations, and 95 percent reduction in deaths,” the ISS said, adding that the same pattern was seen in both men and women regardless of age.

“This data confirms the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign and the need to achieve high coverage across the population quickly to end the emergency,” ISS president Silvio Brusaferro said in the statement.

Among the nearly 14 million people included in the Italian study, 95 percent of those who had taken Pfizer and Moderna had completed the vaccine cycle, while none of those given AstraZeneca had received a second dose.

Up until now, Italy has been following the makers’ recommendations, giving the second dose of Pfizer three weeks after the first, the second dose of Moderna after a four-week gap, and a second dose of AstraZeneca after a 12-week gap.

Earlier, analysis by Public Health England showed that individuals who receive a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine have approximately 80 percent lower risk of death with COVID-19 compared with unvaccinated individuals.

The report also shows protection against death from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rises from approximately 80 percent after one dose to 97 percent after 2 doses.

New evidence continues to show vaccination is highly effective in protecting against death and hospitalisation from coronavirus (COVID-19).

